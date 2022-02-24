ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

New maternal health data reinforces why GOP's 'pro-life' stance is utter nonsense

By Ja'han Jones
MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of women in the United States who died from pregnancy-related issues rose during the first year of the pandemic, with the steepest increases seen among Black and Hispanic women, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. In 2020, 861 U.S. women died of maternal health causes,...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 206

American
4d ago

Let's be pro free birth control, then maybe most unwanted pregnancies can be prevented to eliminate the abortion discussion.

Reply(9)
16
Mz B.
4d ago

these pro-lifers are so hypocritical....they love the fetus but hate the child.... are they the same people who believe in the death penalty? believe that the government shouldn't mandate vaccine and mask because no one should tell them what to do with their bodies? asking for a friend

Reply(15)
36
martha whelan
3d ago

abortion is a woman's choice. no man has the right to tell her what she can do. it is nobody's business if a woman chooses to keep or abort. it is her and only her choice. it is certainly not the choice of some old men in Texas nor is it the choice of any government agency to decide what a woman can to. it's is not up to anyone but the woman and who she decides to inform.

Reply(23)
16
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Mortality#Black Women#Maternal Health#Health Disparities#Pro Life#Gop#Hispanic#Nchs
