Bob Moritz is Global Chairman at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on his PwC memorandum. As we near the two-year mark of the pandemic, the global economy has rebounded from the depths of mid-2020. The IMF projects [1] global GDP to grow 4.9% in 2022, a downtick from the 5.9% growth expected in 2021, but still formidable. The 4,446 CEOs from 89 countries and territories who responded to our 25th Annual Global CEO Survey display optimism about continued economic resilience.

