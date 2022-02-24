ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

🔊Post Podcast: Chadron City Manager John Sutherland

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Today we spoke with Chadron City Manager John Sutherland about the Feb. 21 city council meeting. Council approved...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Nebraska advances bill to review procurement practices

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are moving ahead with a plan to review the state’s procurement practices after facing multi-million-dollar problems with a child welfare provider that overpromised and under-delivered. Lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would require the state to hire an outside consultant to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

NRD Water Education Meeting rescheduled

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) has rescheduled the Annual Water Education Meeting for March 28 at the Eagles Club in Alliance. With another line up of great speakers on several topics pertaining to water management, anyone interested in learning more about the water in our area or better water management is encouraged to attend.
ALLIANCE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Chadron, NE
Government
City
Chadron, NE
Panhandle Post

Neb. medical providers line up for slices of federal relief funds

Hearing tackles bills that would spend a combined $294.5M. Nebraska’s nurses, nursing homes, assisted living centers, behavioral health providers, medical clinics, rural care providers and people serving those with developmental disabilities all are seeking funding boosts, a legislative committee heard Tuesday. Combined, those seven bills seek to spend $294.5...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Deed#Future Development#Pine Street#Post Podcast#Aip
Panhandle Post

City of Chadron declares Snow Emergency

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Monday, February 21, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. until Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed. When a snow emergency has...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy