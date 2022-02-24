Real Sociedad v RB Leipzig Live Commentary, 24/02/2022

SL Benfica and Ajax Amsterdam played out a 2-2 draw at Estadio da Luz on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg clash which now sees the tie head to the Netherlands next month with Erik ten Hag's men favorites to finish the job. Dusan Tadic...
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica came from behind twice to hold Ajax to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash Wednesday. Sébastien Haller scored for both teams in the first half. The prolific Ivory Coast striker now has 11 goals for Ajax in his first seven Champions League matches, the highest tally ever by a debutant in Europe's top club competition.
Roman Yaremchuk headed home from close range to secure a 2-2 draw for Benfica against Ajax, leaving the teams' Champions League round-of-16 tie level at 2-2 following the first leg at Estadio da Luz. Yaremchuk reacted quickest after Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer saved a fierce shot from Gonçalo Ramos and...
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: The Devils will try to ride the wave of momentum when they visit Los Rojiblancos in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (Wednesday, kickoff, live 3pm ET). Back-to-back victories over Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United have seen Manchester United break out of...
Manchester United will again be without striker Edinson Cavani, who has not travelled to Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie because of a groin problem. The 35-year-old has been unable to train for two weeks and "it doesn't make sense to push him" said interim...
The UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday brought us some high-end drama as Atletico Madrid's early goal from Joao Felix was canceled out by 19-year-old Swedish prospect Anthony Elanga with 10 minutes to go for Manchester United, who escape the Wanda Metropolitano in Spain with a draw. Benfica stormed back as they needed help from Ajax's prolific scorer Sebastian Haller to secure a 2-2 draw as the Ivorian put together a three-minute span in the first half where he scored and then conceded an own goal.
Internazionale missed the chance to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan at the top of the standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, stretching the champions' winless league run to four games. Inter had several opportunities to open the...
Jamie Carragher has called for Marcus Rashford to be dropped from Manchester United’s starting XI after another lacklustre display against Atletico Madrid. United drew 1-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against the Spanish side. Rashford struggled...
The remaining first legs of the Champions League round of 16 will be played on Wednesday, and there's a massive one in the Spanish capital as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United visit Atletico Madrid for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff. You can watch the match live on CBS and Paramount+.
Thomas Tuchel has stated that Kai Havertz 'really steps up' for Chelsea when it matters the most after he scored against LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16. The German international opened the scoring early on with a fine header before Christian Pulisic added a second. Speaking to...
Inter Milan missed the chance to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan at the top of the standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, stretching the champions' winless league run to four games. Inter had several opportunities to open...
Ralf Rangnick has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in management which dates all the way back to 1983. But the German's involvement in European football's primary club competition, the Champions League, has been limited to two brief spells as Schalke boss and a short tenure as Manchester United interim manager.
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russian club Spartak Moscow will play at Leipzig in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League before needing to find a neutral venue outside the country to host the return match. The clubs were drawn to face each other on...
Manchester United remain without Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay, who both missed Wednesday's game against Atletico Madrid. Cavani has a groin injury and midfielder McTominay is ill. Joshua King is available for Watford despite exacerbating a back problem during the midweek defeat by Crystal Palace. Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka...
SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart conceded two late goals to lose at Hoffenheim 2-1 and edge closer to relegation as its Bundesliga winless run stretched to nine games on Friday. Christoph Baumgartner scored a fine individual goal to equalize in the 85th minute and the Austrian grabbed the winner...
Real Madrid travel to city neighbours Rayo Vallecano on Saturday evening in search of consecutive La Liga victories for the first time since December. Carlo Ancelotti's men bounced back from a 1-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain to get their first win in three outings across all competitions last time out with convincing 3-0 victory against Deportivo Alaves.
