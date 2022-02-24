ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3-Year-Old French Bulldog Taken During Break-In At Woodland Hills Home

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Woodland Hills family is feeling especially victimized after their beloved French bulldog Bruno was taken in a break-in at their home. Ron Hertzberg wants to talk about his beloved dog Bruno, who...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

