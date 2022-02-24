3-Year-Old French Bulldog Taken During Break-In At Woodland Hills Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — More and more, we’re hearing about young teens accused in carjackings – including 16-year-old Emilio Corripio, who is now also charged in the shooting that killed 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village this past weekend. On Thursday, someone whose teenage years have not even started yet also appeared in court on carjacking charges. An 11-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking two women at gunpoint in November in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. We showed you the unbelievable video of the crime back in November, and CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek spoke to the victim. Police said the boy was arrested Wednesday...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO