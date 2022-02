AMHERST (CBS) — A researcher at UMass Amherst who is studying the origins and risk factors of autism has just been awarded millions of dollars to aid his work. Youssef Oulhote, who is an assistant professor in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences, received the five-year, $3 million “Outstanding New Environmental Scientist” grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. UMass said the epidemiologist will focus on “the interplay of early life exposure to environmental pollutants, the folate system during pregnancy and genetic susceptibility in the onset of autistic behaviors.” “We have multiple parts of the puzzle,” Oulhote said in...

AMHERST, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO