ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Promising actor, 27, who appeared in Coronation Street in 2018 died after suffering a seizure while on holiday in Costa Rica, inquest hears

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A promising young actor who appeared on Coronation Street died after suffering a seizure while on holiday with friends in Costa Rica, an inquest has heard.

Joseph Owen Wandera, 27, from Salford, Manchester, died on January 16 this year just hours after calling his girlfriend and telling her he did not feel well, Rochdale Coroners' Court was told on Thursday.

The first day of the inquest heard how Joseph - described as a 'gentle and angelic soul' - had been staying at Villa Verde One, in Calle L Cruz, Tamarindo, and had attended a party the night of his death.

During the short opening, Coroner Julie Robertson heard from police coroner officer Kathy Dixon who confirmed Joseph's details.

Ms Dixon said: 'Whilst at a party, Joseph rang his girlfriend and explained that he did not feel well.

'He had lost sight in one eye and lost sensation in the left side of his body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fL5hz_0eO3dJkl00
Joseph Owen Wandera (pictured), 27, from Salford, died on January 16 this year just hours after calling his girlfriend and telling her he did not feel well, Rochdale Coroners' Court was told on Thursday.

'He contacted a friend who picked him up and took him back to their apartment. Joseph went to sleep on the sofa.

'A few hours later, the friend found Joseph on the sofa having a seizure.

'Medics were called but they were unable to revive him and he sadly passed away.'

On Joseph's actor's profile, it was stated that he started out as part of the MaD Theatre Company, based in Monsall, where he performed at schools, theatres and festivals across Manchester.

He performed at the Manchester Fringe Festival in 2012, and had television roles in Scott & Bailey and Moving On.

He also featured in a pilot for BBC Comedy Showcase and appeared in two reconstructions for BBC's Inside Out.

In 2018, Joseph appeared on Coronation Street as a buyer interested in purchasing Eileen Grimshaw's car.

He also underwent training to teach drama workshops at DNA Acting Class for children and young adults.

Tributes have since poured in online from the promising star's family and friends.

DNA Acting Class described Joseph as a 'gentle and angelic soul'.

In a statement, the organisation wrote: 'One who transcended everyone's belief in themselves and embodied everything we stand for.

'He was an actor, an artist, a visionary, a brother, a son, a friend, a confidant, a gift and family.

'His artistry was met with an unparalleled charisma, elegant warmth and immense love for what he adored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YaNm_0eO3dJkl00
In 2018, Joseph appeared on Coronation Street as a buyer interested in purchasing Eileen Grimshaw's car (pictured)

'An abundance of skill, charm and a forever existent spark of magic when he performed.

'He adored his work and those around him just as much as his work and those around him adored him.'

Ashley Conway posted on a tribute page to Joseph on GoFundMe: 'As many, we can't believe all of this. Joe, he was truly too good for this earth.

'They say the good die young but you wouldn't have thought it would have ever been you. The wars you've been through in the last few years, you were undefeated.

'It's going to be a different world without you here. You made it a better place with your smile and pureee energy! You will be truly missed.'

The case will be reviewed in June, with a full inquest to be scheduled at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Holding the son she never saw: Mother-of-three is pictured moments before tragically suffering two fatal heart attacks following a C-section birth of a 6lb 2oz baby boy

This is the extraordinary photo of a woman in her last moments of life following a fatal heart attack she suffered shortly after giving birth to her son. Amber Pendlebury, 41, delivered her third child Maxwell Lee via caesarean section under general anaesthetic but was put on life-support as soon as she woke up after suffering two rapid cardiac arrests.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Man who beheaded childhood friend who refused to marry him sentenced to death

The killing of Noor Mukadam by Zahir Jaffar last year shocked Pakistan and drew nationwide condemnation. A Pakistani court has sentenced a man from a prominent industrialist family to death after finding him guilty of murder for beheading a childhood friend who had refused to marry him. The killing of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Seizure#Coroners#Inquest#Rochdale Coroners Court#The Mad Theatre Company#Scott Bailey#Bbc Comedy Showcase
Grazia

This Woman Kicked Her Mother In Law Out Of Her Hospital Room She Repeatedly Told Her Husband To 'Go Home And Rest'

Giving birth is a stressful experience, so it’s no surprise that many families spat when it comes down to the due date. And one new mum has set the internet alight after posting to Reddit’s Am I The Arsehole thread with her delivery room conflict. Essentially, she wanted to know whether she was in the wrong for telling her mother-in-law (MIL) to get lost after she repeatedly advised her son to go home and get some rest rather than stay with her and their baby as they recovered.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Peer’s daughter, 25, died after ‘unexplained headache’ as mother claims chances to save her were missed

The mother of a woman who died of unexplained swelling of her brain has told an inquest that “proper care” would have saved her.Gaia Young, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, was 25 years old when she fell severely ill on 17 July last year after spending the day cycling and meeting friends.Her death has been treated as unexplained because the first post-mortem carried out on her came back inconclusive.Ms Young’s father, who was a social entrepreneur, died in 2002. Her mother is Dorit Uhlemann, Lady Young, and her half-brother Toby Young is associate editor of The Spectator.At...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Rescue dog who was left in agony for 10 days after suffering second-degree burns because his owner couldn't afford the vet bill is enjoying a life of luxury after being adopted by a new family

A dog who suffered horrific second-degree burns after being scalded with hot water spent more than a week without treatment before being rescued. Samson, a four-year-old mastiff cross, was injured by hot water a few days before Christmas 2019, while in the care of his previous owner. The owner said...
PETS
The Independent

Man rips woman’s hair from scalp in ‘racist attack’

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to after a woman had hair torn from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack.The assault took place outside East Croydon rail station in south London at around 6.45pm on 18 December after the 31-year-old victim got off a bus.Scotland Yard said she had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.The suspect then punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall.Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack, which officers said was “racially motivated”.Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.“This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.“I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.People can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Dad, 53, whose family were told by doctors to say their goodbyes after he fell 30ft off a roof breaking nearly every bone in his body makes a miraculous recovery - despite 8 weeks in a coma and catching Covid

A father who almost lost his life after falling from the roof of a house has shocked shocked doctors with his miraculous recovery. Ian Locke, 53, from Tameside, slipped from his friend's roof while attempting to fit a television antenna to the property in September 2021. The ex-roofer had been...
CORONAVIRUS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy