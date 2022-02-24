Rangers 5 Most Underrated Prospects

The New York Mets’ first season under billionaire owner Steve Cohen didn’t go quite as planned, as the team struggled to the tune of a 77-85 record, complete with a second-half collapse in typical Mets’ fashion. However, the team quickly reloaded in the offseason before the lockout, bringing in such big fish as Max Scherzer and Starling Marte. New York also hired former New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners manager Buck Showalter, officially signaling in a win-now era. However, for the Mets to take the next step and make some noise in the playoffs- provided there is a season- they will need some better contributions from Mets already on the roster. Shortstop Francisco Lindor struggled mightily in his first year in the Big Apple. Jacob deGrom struggled to stay on the mound. Fellow pitcher Taijuan Walker looked like a very capable pitcher- and then seemingly fell off of a cliff. Utility infielder Jeff McNeil took a major step back after a strong season. There are plenty of Mets who underachieved in 2021. That said, here are three Mets players who need a bounce-back campaign in 2022.

