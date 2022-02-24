Silence Therapeutics granted Orphan Drug status for rare blood disorder candidate

Two of the first people treated with CAR-T cell cancer therapies are still in remission 12 years on. You have full access to this article via your institution. A few weeks after receiving an experimental cancer therapy that turns immune cells into tumour-killing hunters, Doug Olson’s doctor sat him down to give him news of his progress. “He said, ‘Doug, we cannot find a single cancer cell in your body,’” Olson recalls. “I was pretty convinced that I was done with cancer.”

