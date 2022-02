The now-defunct child tax credit expansion is back in the news this week, thanks to AOC saying the expiration of the monthly checks is at least partly responsible for a rise in crime. And that she’s so disgusted with the “s–tshow” of Congress that she thinks about quitting politics “all the time.” Such comments, however, ignore a couple of key facts — such as the second half of the child tax credit, coming via this year’s tax season. Plus other benefits, like the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

INCOME TAX ・ 10 DAYS AGO