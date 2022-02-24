ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

Hardy Street to close for Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 26

By Biancca Ball
 1 day ago

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced part of Hardy Street in Hattiesburg will close on Saturday, February 26.

Wide load restriction in place for I-59 in Forrest County

Crews will close Hardy Street from U.S. Highway 49 to 40th Avenue for a Mardi Gras parade. The closure will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find and alternate route during the closure.

March Cruise In to be held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Classic Cruisers will host the March Cruise In on Saturday, March 12. The event will be held at Grills of Mississippi in Ridgeland from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy classic cruisers, food, friends and fellowship.
MBS blood drives for Feb. 25-27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will host several blood drives in Central Mississippi February 25-27, 2022. On Thursday, MBS officials said they were at critically low levels in platelets, B+, O+ and O- blood types. The blood drives will happen at the following locations: Friday: Tougaloo College – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 […]
Mississippi commemorates wade-ins that integrated beaches

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Ethel Rainey Clay was a high school junior when she and some classmates joined what they hoped would be a peaceful protest to integrate beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Instead, white spectators attacked Black people who waded into the water on April 24, 1960. “We had people to come out […]
Crews respond to metal shop fire in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT)-Multiple Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a metal shop fire on Sanford Road Thursday night. The fire happened at 8:36 pm when the owner of the shop said he was at his house next door and there were two loud blasts. The owner and neighbors went outside and found the building […]
$55K in emergency funding presented to Ridgeland Library

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Friends of the Ridgeland Library (FORL) presented the Ridgeland Library with a $55,000 check for emergency funding. The Northside Sun reported the group raised more than $110,000 in emergency funds for the library through the EveryLibrary Institute. This comes as funds are being withheld from Ridgeland leaders due […]
Boil water notice issued for almost 500 Perry County neighbors

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice for the Arlington Water Association – Hintonville was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The notice affects 488 customers who are served by the system in Perry County. Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to maintenance on […]
Kiwanis Club of Laurel Celebrates 100th anniversary

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel celebrated the organization’s 100th anniversary on Thursday night with a gala at The Gables in Laurel.   The club was founded in 1921 and has operated continuously since that time. Possibly best known for the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser which began in 1955, club members […]
Mudbug Music Festival coming to Natchez in May

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Mudbug Music Festival is set to return to The Natchez Bluff from Friday, May 13 through Saturday, May 14. The event will feature a full roster of live music, an endless supply of C&M Crawfish, a wide assortment of regional food and beverages. Cody Jinks, Bret Michaels, Lukas Nelson and the Promise […]
2 arrested for National Street homicide in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men on Wednesday, February 23 in connection to a January 2022 homicide. Police said Christopher Henderson, Jr., 20, of Vicksburg, and Jordan Harvey, 19, of Canton, were both charged with murder in connection to the death of Reginald Rogers, Jr., 20. The shooting happened on National Street […]
National Pancake Day to help benefit Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – National Pancake Day is on Tuesday, March 1! Mississippians will be able to visit an IHOP restaurant that day to enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Donations will be accepted for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, like Children’s of Mississippi. The free pancakes will be provided from 7:00 a.m. to […]
Water customers vote to switch services to City of Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — After years of living with discolored and inadequate water, Punkin Water Association customers have voted to dissolve the Mississippi company and switch their water services to the City of Oxford. The PWA Board of Directors moved its monthly meeting to Tuesday and invited customers to decide the matter. Water service members […]
