Hardy Street to close for Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 26

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced part of Hardy Street in Hattiesburg will close on Saturday, February 26.

Crews will close Hardy Street from U.S. Highway 49 to 40th Avenue for a Mardi Gras parade. The closure will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find and alternate route during the closure.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.