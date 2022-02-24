ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krill fishing now threatening some of Earth's largest mammals

Andrei Tapalaga

5 Million-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Is Being Brought Back to Life

The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
LiveScience

Killer whales spotted for the first time killing blue whales

Gangs of killer whales have been spotted chasing, biting, suffocating and then devouring the largest creature on the planet: the blue whale. Researchers documented these orcas, also called killer whales (Orcinus orca), taking down blue whales (Balaenoptera musculus) on three separate occasions off the southwestern coast of Australia between 2019 and 2021. Each episode included between 50 and 75 killer whales, and more than a dozen of these orcas took part in all three attacks, according to the study, published online Jan. 21 in the journal Marine Mammal Science. The takedowns seemed particularly brutal, with the orcas jumping on the blue whale's blowhole, dragging it underwater and, on one occasion, snacking on the live whale's tongue.
Smithonian

More Than 400 Invasive Fish Dumped From Aquariums Found in Texas River

Researchers from Texas A&M and Texas State universities pulled 406 invasive suckermouth armored catfish from the San Marcos River in Texas earlier this month, per a Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook post. The catfish, also called plecostomus or plecos, are native to South America, Panama and Costa Rica, but were...
sciencealert.com

Archaeologists Find 40 Beheaded Roman Skeletons With Skulls Between Their Legs

About 40 beheaded skeletons were among 425 bodies found in a late Roman cemetery uncovered by archeologists in southern England. The team of around 50 archeologists made the discovery during an excavation at Fleet Marston, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on the route of the multi-billion pound high-speed rail link that is currently under construction, HS2 said.
IFLScience

The World’s Largest Organism Is Slowly Being Eaten By Deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
nationalgeographic.com

A new discovery could help save this 10-foot-long 'living fossil' fish

The alligator gar is a snaggle-toothed fish longer than a park bench and heavier than a mountain lion. Bony scales covering its body make it look like an armored dinosaur, and for good reason: North America’s second-biggest fish has been thriving since the late Jurassic period, 157 million years ago.
Tacoma News Tribune

‘What the heck is this?’ Ice fisherman reels in rare ‘golden’ fish at Minnesota lake

Lifelong fisherman Rick Konakowitz wasn’t quite sure himself, even as one hung from the end of his fishing rod, he told McClatchy News. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when the Minnesota angler reeled the rare fish out of frozen Clear Lake, near the town of New Ulm. He was aiming to catch crappie or walleye, but what came out of the ice was strange and vibrant, a kind of fish he’d never even heard of, much less seen.
The Independent

Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

Experts are warning the public about the “extremely abnormal” behaviour of one wolf in Minnesota, after a group encountered the creature and it showed absolutely no fear of their loud snowmobiles.Inside the  218,00-acre Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, University of Minnesota-led group the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured photos of a wolf that came within five feet of a group of snowmobiles.“The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area,” read a post from the group on Facebook, with pictures of the animal plus...
Salon

The Lord God bird and dozens of other species declared extinct in 2021

This article originally appeared on The Revelator. On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its intention to remove 23 long-unseen species from the protection of the Endangered Species Act — because they've probably gone extinct, and you can't keep protecting what's already gone. Among the...
