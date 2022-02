According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 200 million Americans have received their COVID-19 booster shots — and those millions of people are starting to wonder exactly how long the booster's protection lasts. Exactly how long do you have before the booster starts to weaken? And will a fourth dose be necessary at some point? We know that the effectiveness of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time, so it's reasonable to assume the same of a booster. However, we haven't had any data to back that up — until now.

