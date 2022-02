Though Clint Eastwood fans remember Gran Torino fondly, the film is now facing criticism from one of the famous actor’s co-stars. Gran Torino is a film about a Korean War veteran, Walt Kowalski, who is no longer close to his family. One of his defining features is being racist and he openly displays this toward his Hmong-American neighbors. However, over the course of the movie, he bonds with one of his teenage neighbors who is portrayed by Bee Vang. Though it came out in 2008, it is now being criticized for using racial slurs. Vang is one of the people speaking out against it, saying it made anti-Asian racism more mainstream.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO