CPD Officers Must Have First COVID Shot By March 13

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged after a man was killed and six others were hurt in a mass shooting at a bar in Auburn Gresham in August. Marquise Roy Lewis, 24, is facing one felony count of first degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Lewis was arrested after police identified him as the shooter who killed a 37-year-old man during a shootout at a lounge in the 1800 block of West 87th Street on Aug. 1. Chicago police say the two men got into an argument around 2 a.m. inside the lounge when Lewis pulled out a gun and opened fire. A 37-year-old man was killed, and six others were hurt in the ensuing shootout. Lewis was shot eight times, but it is not clear who fired on him. He had been hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting. He’s due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO