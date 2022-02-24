ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX responds to NASA's concerns over Starlink collisions in outer space: 'The reliability of the satellite network is currently higher than 99%'

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HbgWP_0eO3aMVZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KW3s_0eO3aMVZ00
SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaking about Starlink.

Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • SpaceX addressed NASA's concerns over its plans to launch 30,000 Starlink satellites into orbit.
  • The company said the reliability of its satellite network is greater than 99%.
  • Earlier this month, NASA said Elon Musk's plan could cause more collisions in space.

SpaceX appeared to address NASA's concerns that the company's satellites could increase the risk of collisions in outer space on its website Tuesday.

"The reliability of the satellite network is currently higher than 99% following the deployment of over 2,000 satellites, where only 1% have failed after orbit raising," SpaceX said in a post titled "SpaceX's approach to space sustainability and safety."

SpaceX plans to create a megaconstellation of over 42,000 Starlink satellites and released 46 more on Monday in its effort to provide low-cost internet to remote locations.

In the update, SpaceX said it has currently has the capacity to build up to 45 satellites per week and has launched up to 240 satellites in a single month.

Earlier this month, NASA expressed concern over SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's plans to orbit 30,000 more Starlink satellites. In a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the agency said that the plan could create "substantial congestion," increase the potential for collisions, and interfere with NASA's missions.

The letter was sent to the FCC because it's reviewing SpaceX's license application for a new generation of satellites, Starlink Gen2. SpaceX received an initial FCC license for 12,000 satellites in 2018.

In its letter, NASA said there are currently 6,100 tracked objects in low orbit — a number which would be increased fivefold by Musk's plans. Though the agency did not say it would oppose an FCC license for Starlink Gen2, it requested more information on the project and its impact on "the longterm sustainability of the space environment."

In its response, SpaceX said that it has taken extra steps to prevent collisions in space, including developing an "advanced collision avoidance system" that performs avoidance maneuvers if there is a "greater than 1/100,000 probability of collision."

SpaceX also said that it inserts the satellites at low altitudes to verify the satellites' heath before sending them into operational orbit and operates them at low altitudes to prevent debris.

The company said that it holds itself to higher standards than even those proposed by the FCC by de-orbiting its satellites within five to six years, instead of after 25 years — a process SpaceX called "outdated." It also said that it is the only satellite operator that has ever offered to provide routine health reports on its constellations to the FCC.

NASA's concerns echo complaints from astronomers who have indicated that the satellites could negatively impact astronomical research . At the time, Musk said on Twitter that Starlink would not "inhibit new discoveries or change the character of the sky."

More recently, China issued a formal complaint in December to the United Nations over what it described as two near collisions involving SpaceX's satellites and its Tiangong space station.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Space Environment#Getty Images Spacex
Robb Report

This New Chinese Supersonic Aircraft Will Fly From Beijing to New York in One Hour

Chinese aerospace firm Space Transportation said it’s developing a combination aircraft and winged rocket that will eventually be used for space tourism. The aircraft will also be used as a supersonic business jet that can link any two points on Earth, reports Space.com. The company said that a flight from Beijing to New York would only take an hour. A CGI presentation on Space Transportation’s website shows passengers boarding a plane that is attached to a glider wing with two rocket boosters. The airplane then detaches from the wing after takeoff and flies through suborbital space. The wing and boosters then...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered a new world orbiting close to our solar system

Astronomers believe they have discovered a new world orbiting Proxima Centauri. Proxima Centauri is the closest star to our Solar System. It’s located roughly 4 light-years away. As such, it has long been the center of speculation and plans to visit if we ever venture beyond our own Solar System. Now, with the discovery of a third world orbiting Proxima Centauri, the fires of imagination may have been stoked once more.
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

These two physicists say the killer asteroid in "Don't Look Up" could, in fact, be destroyed

In the sci-fi satire "Don't Look Up," humanity is wiped out by a huge asteroid after a highly politicized and comically botched attempt to blow it up before impact. As it turns out, breaking up a real "planet killer," thus saving humanity from extinction, is within the realm of possibility, at least in theory, using near-current technology, two physicists conclude in a paper appropriately titled "Don't Forget To Look Up."
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

NASA’s ‘Son of Concorde’ Supersonic Jet Is Now Undergoing Testing

NASA’s X-59 supersonic jet, which is being developed with Lockheed Martin, moved one step closer to flight last week after undergoing wind-tunnel tests. Nicknamed “Son of Concorde” after the Concorde commercial jet launched in the late 1960s, this new generation is called QueSST—or Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft. It’s designed to minimize sonic booms, which NASA now calls “thumps,” that forced the Concorde to slow down over land. The X-59 is being built at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works in Palmdale, Calif. NASA awarded the aerospace company a $247.5 million contract to develop the supersonic aircraft. The design team says that it should...
PALMDALE, CA
BGR.com

NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover continues to send back new information about the Red Planet on a frequent basis. The latest discovery brings news of an interesting carbon signature that we didn’t expect to see on Mars. Following analyzations of rock samples returned by the rover, NASA announced that several of the samples are rich in a carbon type that we see on Earth, too. The signature, NASA claims, is most often associated with biological processes, which could give more credence to the possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

403K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy