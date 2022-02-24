Emilie Kouatchou on playing Christine in 'Phantom': 'It took a lot of unlearning'

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Emilie Kouatchou discussed how she became the first Black actress to portray Christine Daaé in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera Thursday while appearing on Today.

Kouatchou first portrayed Christine as an understudy in October 2021. The actress said that Phantom of the Opera was the first Broadway show she ever saw and mentioned how she never thought she could star as Christine.

"I think my mindset was still that this role was not for me, which is just a sad reality. And it took a lot of unlearning just to be able to say, 'No, I can do this,'" Kouatchou said to Today's Sheinelle Jones.

"I knew I could sing the heck out of Christine," she continued.

Kouatchou also recalled her first time onstage as Christine with Today while she was an understudy. Kouatchou took on the role full time in January.

"I remember feeling a lot of support from the audience. They cheered me when I first came on stage," she said.

"I remember feeling like, 'Okay, no matter what happens, the people out there have me and the people backstage have me and are supporting me.' I remember it being a whirlwind and being extremely tired by the end, ready to drop. But yeah, it was a wonderful night," Kouatchou continued.