ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emilie Kouatchou on playing Christine in 'Phantom': 'It took a lot of unlearning'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijjiv_0eO3aJrO00

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Emilie Kouatchou discussed how she became the first Black actress to portray Christine Daaé in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera Thursday while appearing on Today.

Kouatchou first portrayed Christine as an understudy in October 2021. The actress said that Phantom of the Opera was the first Broadway show she ever saw and mentioned how she never thought she could star as Christine.

"I think my mindset was still that this role was not for me, which is just a sad reality. And it took a lot of unlearning just to be able to say, 'No, I can do this,'" Kouatchou said to Today's Sheinelle Jones.

"I knew I could sing the heck out of Christine," she continued.

Kouatchou also recalled her first time onstage as Christine with Today while she was an understudy. Kouatchou took on the role full time in January.

"I remember feeling a lot of support from the audience. They cheered me when I first came on stage," she said.

"I remember feeling like, 'Okay, no matter what happens, the people out there have me and the people backstage have me and are supporting me.' I remember it being a whirlwind and being extremely tired by the end, ready to drop. But yeah, it was a wonderful night," Kouatchou continued.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Sally Kellerman died Thursday at the age of 84. Her son, Jack Krane, confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter. Kellerman's publicist, Alan Eichler, confirmed to Variety. Krane specified that the cause of death was dementia. Kellerman's movie career began in the 1957 Samuel Arkoff...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Elton John, 74, was 'caught in terrifying mid-air emergency after his $90million private jet suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000ft' en route to NYC for Madison Square Garden gig

Sir Elton John was caught in a terrifying mid-air drama as his private jet suffered hydraulic failure en route to New York then twice failed to make an emergency landing due to high winds. The singer, 74, was travelling from Farnborough Airport in Hampshire on Monday for a gig in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheinelle Jones
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phantom#Film Star#Sheinellejones#Opera
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson shares heartbreaking fears for her grandsons in America in 2022

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson has shared her heartbreaking fears for her grandsons, acknowledging how "difficult" it is for young black men in America in 2022. The mother of singers Beyonce and Solange spoke to People about the conversations she had had with Daniel Smith Jr., her daughter Solange's only child, revealing she had told him that "if you are stopped by the police, to put your hands on the steering wheel" and "don't make sudden moves".
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

What is Tisha Campbell’s net worth?

ACTRESS, Tisha Campbell, has an impressive acting career. She has appeared in a number in a slew of films and hit television series including the comedy show, Martin. Tisha Michelle Campbell, 53, was born on October 13, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was raised in Newark, New Jersey, and...
NEWARK, NJ
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Robin Thicke Is a Father of 4: Meet His Blended Family With April Love Geary

Grammy nominee Robin Thicke grew up with famous parents, late actor Alan Thicke and singer Gloria Loring. He set out in his teens to build his own Hollywood career as an actor, with minor roles in soap operas. The Masked Singer judge became a father for the first time in April 2010, with the birth of his son, Julian Fuego, and has since welcomed three more children: Mia Love, Lola Alain and Luca Patrick.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie’s

A Lucian Freud portrait of his former lover and muse, the food writer Janey Longman, is slated to hit the auction block for the first time at Christie’s London this March. The painting, titled Girl with Eyes Closed (1986–87), was acquired in 1987 by a British collector and is expected to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.4 million–$20 million). Girl with Eyes Closed has been in the same collection since it was purchased via a deal brokered by Freud’s longtime London dealer, James Kirkman, before the artist gained representation with Acquavella Galleries in 1993. The piece is being sold in its original...
VISUAL ART
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
292K+
Followers
51K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy