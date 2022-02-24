ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog 'Abandoned' by Owner Reduced to Skin and Bone in Heartbreaking Clip

By Rebecca Flood
 1 day ago
"Some humans just don't deserve dogs," one person commented after seeing the dog's heartbreaking...

Marcia Farina
1d ago

God bless whoever rescued this precious dog. The rotten humans who did this need to pay, why do we read all these horrible stories about animal abuse and the humans don't pay??? Shame on our judicial system 💔

Anthony Williams
1d ago

my question is why do people get pets in the first and then not take care of them,so sad,the pet doesn't know what's going on, breaks my heart

Tanya Martinez
1d ago

the owner should be jailed and treated the same way.... Animals have feelings, needs and wants too. This is heart breaking

