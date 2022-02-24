Dog 'Abandoned' by Owner Reduced to Skin and Bone in Heartbreaking Clip

DENVER (CBS4) — A very sick dog was dropped off in the after-hours kennel at a shelter in Denver, and died within hours. Now investigators want help finding the person who left the dog. (credit: Denver Metro CrimeStoppers) Officials with Denver Animal Protection say the white and brown Amercian bulldog was “severely sick” when it was dropped off at the Denver Animal Shelter early in morning on Friday, Jan. 21. Cameras captured a person pulling up in a Silver Honda Odyssey minivan with black wheels and carrying the dog to the kennel. (credit: Denver Metro CrimeStoppers) Investigators would like to question this person.6 Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

DENVER, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO