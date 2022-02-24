ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Josephine Skriver shows off toned midriff in pink crop top as she steps out for Genny fashion show

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She is known for showing off her stunning physique on catwalks.

However, Josephine Skriver took a front row seat for the Genny Autumn/ Winter 2022 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

The model, 28, caught the eye as she showcased her toned midriff in a crochet pink crop top and a matching PVC skirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otGAi_0eO3aERl00
Wow! Josephine Skriver showcased her toned midriff in a pink crop top as she took a front row seat for the Genny fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday

The runway queen completed her bright pink ensemble with chic white leather boots and a cropped fluffy coat.

The fashionista's blonde locks were pulled back into a high ponytail, while her dewy makeup look enhanced her flawless complexion.

Josephine accessorised with stylish gold hoop earrings and a slew of silver rings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzrlQ_0eO3aERl00
Looking good: The model, 28, styled her blonde locks in a high ponytail and her dewy makeup look which enhanced her flawless complexion

Think pink like Josephine in a set by Genny

$527

Genny fuchsia iconic crop top

Shop here

There's only one thing we love more than a monochrome looking: picking a trendy colorway for this one-color look. A d that is exactly what Josephine Skriver did wen she went to the Genny show at Milan Fashion Week,

Wearing an outfit from the label's current collection, Josephine paired a crop top over a slit-front maxi skirt, both in a cute, millennial pink colorway.

The top features a classic crewneck with a cropped length, rendered in a tight knit design with micro squares. Flattering and versatile, this top belongs in every closet.

Josephine's matching skirt has a high waist and cross-over front with a high thigh slit, which showed off her white ankle boots.

Click through the image to shop Josephine's top, or recreate her look for less with a similar cropped knit from our carousel.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42iFtd_0eO3aERl00
Stunning: The model, 28, caught the eye as she showcased her toned midriff in a crochet pink crop top and a matching PVC skirt which she teamed with white ankle boots 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tooe9_0eO3aERl00
Style: Josephine accessorised with stylish gold hoop earrings and a slew of silver rings

The Danish beauty posed for a slew of snaps alongside Italian actress Martina Colombari and model Elisabetta Gregoraci.

Martina looked incredible in a lemon blazer which she paired with a matching skirt.

She completed the look with pointed toe silver heels and a white shirt which donned a frilled collar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDPLy_0eO3aERl00
Pose: The Danish beauty posed for a slew of snaps alongside Italian actress Martina Colombari and model Elisabetta Gregoraci

Elisabetta, meanwhile, turned heads in a glamorous red jumpsuit which she paired with black stilettos.

Over summer, Josephine spoke about balancing her personal and professional lives during an interview with Savior Flaire.

The runway star noted she was still in the process of figuring out what meant most to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmMR4_0eO3aERl00
Walk on the wild side: The Autumn/ Winter collection boasted a number of figure-hugging ensembles, with models hitting the catwalk in sheer dresses and zebra print jumpsuits 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngUl6_0eO3aERl00

Specifically, she expressed that she was trying to measure out all of her 'top priorities. It has taken me a few years to learn to put my well-being and happiness above most other things in my life.'

She went on to note that her fast-paced lifestyle has hampered her efforts, although she was still determined to find her ideal balance.

'Happiness starts with you and being happy with yourself. With my career and busy schedule, it's still a learning curve to regularly find time for myself,' she said.

She added, 'Some weeks, I have to buckle down and power through. Other weeks, I'm really good at prioritising ''me time'' and taking the time to find inner peace and take a deep breath.'

Skriver concluded the interview by remarking that she wanted to see more kindness in the world, as her career had taught her the value of treating other people with respect.

'We don't get much time here, so while we are, we should show compassion, empathy, and love as much as we possibly can,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqjB4_0eO3aERl00
Work it! Martina looked incredible in a lemon blazer which she paired with a matching skirt while Elisabetta turned heads in a glamorous red jumpsuit which she paired with black stilettos

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Latex Crop Top at Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s baby is already taking style notes from its famous parents — even in the womb. The pregnant “We Found Love” singer and the “Praise the Lord” rapper attended Gucci’s runway show at Milan Fashion week on Friday (Feb. 25), where RiRi showed off her baby bump in a sleek latex crop top, low rose black pants, a sparkling headdress and a furry lavender coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabetta Gregoraci
Person
Martina Colombari
Person
Josephine Skriver
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Genny#Pvc#Danish#Italian
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Eye-Catching Sheer Top

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently confirmed they're expecting their first child together. Since sharing the happy news, Rihanna hasn't been shy about showing off her growing baby bump. On Sunday (February 13), the 'Umbrella' singer rocked a sheer top that put her bump on full display while attending the 2022...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

The Blonds close out New York Fashion Week with sparkly show

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The design duo that is The Blonds closed out New York Fashion Week on Wednesday with a runway show that sparkled with hand-sewn outfits covered in laser-cut crystals, glittering heels and jewellery. The brand, which co-designer Phillipe Blond described as extremely over-the-top, sparkly and dangerous, found...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

Designers Are Holding Fashion Shows In The Metaverse. Will It Take Off?

For the past decade, the fashion industry has spewed a lot of talk about democratization. With the age of social media and the arrival of bloggers-turned-influencers, there was no other way for the industry to stay relevant than to open up its doors. But the geographical, cultural, and economic barriers were still there. Now, fashion is embracing a whole new world that could shake up the status quo once again — the metaverse.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The Top 10 Shows and Runway Trends at New York Fashion Week FW22

Once again, New York has emerged from its chrysalis to present an array of exciting Fall/Winter 2022 collections for Fashion Week. Buoyant silhouettes, skin-baring dresses and acidic hues signaled a collective hunger for something fresh and new, as emerging and established designers alike put forth their latest creations. While many designers returned to the physical runway, leaning into the nostalgic memories of the city’s pulsing nightlife, others dove their way into the metaverse with digital garments as well as NFTs. Kim Shui, for example, created one-of-a-kind jade keys that served as a lucky bidder’s ticket to her show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

304K+
Followers
18K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy