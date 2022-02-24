Local shopping center transforming into mixed-use complex anchored by 325-unit housing development

A lifelong Daytonian who has operated an online clothing shop for the last few years is opening her first storefront in the heart of downtown. After5, a women's clothing boutique owned by Erin Parrott, is expected to launch this summer at 111 E. Third St. in the Fire Blocks District of downtown Dayton. The shop will join other recent additions to the district, including cafe-bakery Salt Block Biscuit Co., Two Social activity bar and Jollity restaurant.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO