Local shopping center transforming into mixed-use complex anchored by 325-unit housing development
A former Dayton-area shopping center is transforming into a...www.bizjournals.com
A former Dayton-area shopping center is transforming into a...www.bizjournals.com
The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton
Comments / 0