ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Local shopping center transforming into mixed-use complex anchored by 325-unit housing development

By John Bush
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Dayton-area shopping center is transforming into a...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dayton Business Journal

Online clothing shop founded by lifelong Daytonian to open first storefront downtown

A lifelong Daytonian who has operated an online clothing shop for the last few years is opening her first storefront in the heart of downtown. After5, a women's clothing boutique owned by Erin Parrott, is expected to launch this summer at 111 E. Third St. in the Fire Blocks District of downtown Dayton. The shop will join other recent additions to the district, including cafe-bakery Salt Block Biscuit Co., Two Social activity bar and Jollity restaurant.
DAYTON, OH
Dayton Business Journal

U.S. expected to see 48.5M square feet of new office space in 2022, nearing pre-Covid-19 levels

The pipeline for new office construction isn't quite at pre-pandemic levels but appears to be inching closer. Richard Florida is an economist, urban studies theorist and author. In this event, he offers business insights on the year ahead. Please note that this virtual event is in eastern standard time, make sure to adjust for your local time zone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dayton Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Housing Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Dayton Business Journal

Nominations for 2022 Forty Under 40 awards now open

The annual awards recognize the rising leaders in Dayton under the age of 40. They're changing the world — one endeavor at a time. These awards will honor 40 young leaders who are texting and tweeting their way to success in business and in the local community. Nominate yourself or someone you know today!
DAYTON, OH
Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton

Comments / 0

Community Policy