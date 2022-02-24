ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I can stop my baby from crying in just 18 seconds with the ‘forward hug hold’ – people call me the ‘baby whisperer’

By Dani Grande
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXltf_0eO3a5aT00

HAVING a baby is hard work.

They cry, they stay up all night, they throw up on the rug — and many new parents don’t know how to deal with these antics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lrcQ_0eO3a5aT00
A new dad showed how he calmed his crying son Credit: TikTok/@tuquedaddy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yw5G4_0eO3a5aT00
He came up with a self-hug method Credit: TikTok/@tuquedaddy

A man who goes by @TuqueDaddy on TikTok has gained a following on social media thanks to his relatable videos about fatherhood.

He recently claimed that he knows how to get his baby to stop crying in a few seconds—and viewers were mind blown by how well the trick worked.

In the clip, his young child was hysterically crying in his arms as the countdown began.

Step one, he said, involves grabbing both the baby’s arms and crossing them in front of each other and around the chest—what the father called a “self-hug.”

Step two was to hold the baby’s arms together with one hand and hold the baby between the legs with the other hand. Then lean the baby forward.

He positioned the baby so that he was in a bundle, lying slanted across the father’s hands.

Step three, he said, was to gently rock the baby while holding this position.

As Tuque Daddy softly shook his baby back and forth, the cries from the infant began to soften.

When the countdown reached its end point, the baby was completely quiet and calm.

Viewers couldn’t believe what they witnessed:

“I WILL NEED THESE TIKTOKS IN 10 YEARS. STAY!!!” one person pleaded.

“Bro forgot why he was mad,” joked another.

A third said the technique was doctor-approved: “Ah I see you've found ‘the hold.’ I saw a video of a doctor doing this a few years back… he calmed down every single baby, every time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eY6Wo_0eO3a5aT00
You hold their arms around their chest Credit: TikTok/@tuquedaddy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5hRe_0eO3a5aT00
The son had quieted down instantly Credit: TikTok/@tuquedaddy

