An Oklahoma teacher is giving tips about how to teach about the conflict in Ukraine to high school students. “In both of my classes, I had students asking me about what was going on, some students, their parents are in the military with Tinker close by, a lot of questions were coming up of where is Ukraine, why is Russia doing this," said Eric Harp, AP History Teacher at Edmond and Sante Fe High Schools.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO