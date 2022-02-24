ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Finding Out The Age Of Rock Art With A Non-Destructive Method

By Eva Amsen
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How do you find out the age of ancient rock art? And more importantly, how can you do that without disturbing the site? Meinrat and Tracey Andreae of the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry recently published the results of several measurements they took at rock art in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana....

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Human Identity Art: Tattoos, Aging and Removal

Tattoos have become a way of self-expression like no other, but what happens when our personalities and circumstances change? This article looks at the tattoo procedure and it's role as human identity art. Melissa Brown. I am a writer with a passion for health and wellbeing articles. NEWABOUT PAGE. Tattoos...
BEAUTY & FASHION
LiveScience

Drowned Stone Age fisherman examined with forensic method that could rewrite prehistory

Human bones dating to the Stone Age found in what is now northern Chile are the remains of a fisherman who died by drowning, scientists have discovered. The man lived about 5,000 years ago, and he was around 35 to 45 years old when he died. Scientists found the skeleton in a mass burial in the coastal region of Copaca near the Atacama Desert, and the grave held four individuals: three adults (two males and one female) and one child.
SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

Finding Transcendence Through the Japanese Art of “Forest Bathing”

Welcome to “Out There”, a collaborative series with Kathmandu. Across four articles, Rolling Stone explores the unique intersection between creativity and the great outdoors. This article was created on the traditional lands of the Kulin Nation. We acknowledge their Elders past, present and emerging. It begins, as always,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
dailygalaxy.com

Critics Horrified by World’s First Octopus Farm to Quest for Immortality (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
AGRICULTURE
So Md News.com

National Museum of Asian Art finds Zen

For the first time since the museum’s founding nearly a century ago, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art will exhibit the breadth of its medieval Zen ink paintings, highlighting rare and striking works from Japan and China to unveil the world of medieval Japanese monasteries. Accompanied by...
VISUAL ART
Nature.com

CACHE (Critical Assessment of Computational Hit-finding Experiments): A public"“private partnership benchmarking initiative to enable the development of computational methods for hit-finding

One aspirational goal of computational chemistry is to predict potent and drug-like binders for any protein, such that only those that bind are synthesized. In this Roadmap, we describe the launch of Critical Assessment of Computational Hit-finding Experiments (CACHE), a public benchmarking project to compare and improve small-molecule hit-finding algorithms through cycles of prediction and experimental testing. Participants will predict small-molecule binders for new and biologically relevant protein targets representing different prediction scenarios. Predicted compounds will be tested rigorously in an experimental hub, and all predicted binders as well as all experimental screening data, including the chemical structures of experimentally tested compounds, will be made publicly available and not subject to any intellectual property restrictions. The ability of a range of computational approaches to find novel binders will be evaluated, compared and openly published. CACHE will launch three new benchmarking exercises every year. The outcomes will be better prediction methods, new small-molecule binders for target proteins of importance for fundamental biology or drug discovery and a major technological step towards achieving the goal of Target 2035, a global initiative to identify pharmacological probes for all human proteins.
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
KRON4 News

Why cooking methods affect aging

(KRON) — Last week we discussed how eating certain foods can affect how fast you age and how well you feel. But did you know the way you cook your food has just as much of an effect on your longevity? Here are some of the do’s and don’ts of cooking to counteract aging. Common […]
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE
Toni Koraza

What will Washington state look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Washington State is a place many still confuse with Washington D.C. Luckily, the state is located thousands of miles away from the capital. Washington State is home to Seattle, unforgettable nightlife, and companies that have forever changed our lives. Think Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, and then some. Among individuals, you can find the wealthiest 1% of the planet living in the same suburbs, like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos in Medina.
WASHINGTON STATE
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
104K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy