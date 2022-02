LOS ANGELES — For the third time in five games, UNO scored nine or more runs. But for the first time this season in those games, the Mavericks picked up a win. And the 9-4 victory Wednesday night came against No. 21 UCLA, a No. 2 seed in last year's NCAA tournament which brought in the top-ranked freshman class this season after 10 Bruins were drafted in the 2021 MLB draft.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO