Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis addressed the media following the Bulldogs’ 7-6 loss to Northern Kentucky Firday afternoon. The transcript follows:. Lemonis: Embarrassed by the way we played. I give credit to Northern Kentucky. They were a good team and they made it happen. We’re just not playing tough baseball in every phase of the game. We’re going to have to get better.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO