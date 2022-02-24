ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What is the longest-running TV show in America?

By Chris Allinger
1037qcountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been on for 74 years and over 3,600 episodes. A group of these cute critters is called a “Business”!. It’s illegal...

1037qcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘Arthur’ will end with 25 seasons as the longest-running kids animated series in history

It looks like it won’t be a wonderful kind of day for fans, as the iconic PBS Kids show “Arthur” will come to an end Monday after 25 seasons. According to PBS PressRoom, “Easily recognized by its timeless and joyful theme song, the iconic, award winning PBS Kids series has touched audiences around the world with its heartfelt and humorous stories about family, friends, and the challenges of growing up.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Meet The Press
CBS News

TV shows canceled or ended in 2022

It's official: The sixth season of the CBS legal drama "Bull" will be its last. Series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter, and the finale is expected to air in May 2022. Here's a roundup of some of the biggest titles from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and...
TV SERIES
CNET

The Best TV Shows on Disney Plus

Marvel, Star Wars and Disney obsessives unite! At this point a Disney Plus subscription is hard to resist. It includes a host of great movies, but the realm of television is where it truly shines. Here's our list of the best TV shows you need to watch on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Comedian Aida Rodriguez Signs With Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Aida Rodriguez has signed with Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Rodriguez most recently executive produced and starred in the HBO Max comedy special Fighting Words, directed by Emmy-nominated cinematographer Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and Kristian Mercado (Pa’Lante). The project was a hybrid stand-up performance and travel diary, injected with her no-holds-barred commentary on topics of the day while also tackling her deeply personal family history. She made her TV debut in NBC’s No Comic Standing in 2014 where she departed among the top 10 finalists for Season 8. Rodriguez was a featured comic in Netflix’s Tiffany Haddish...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Outlander prequel TV show in development

An Outlander prequel series is reportedly in development. Per Variety's sources, Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts will executive produce and write the prequel series. Also onboard are Outlander executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis. The show is in the early stages so far, with a...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Lizzo Reveals The Nice Exchange She Had With Melissa McCarthy After Losing The Little Mermaid’s Ursula Role To Her

Before the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was even officially a thing, there were ongoing debates on who should play which characters, including through fan campaigns and ones by stars for certain roles. While she was initially pushed by fans, pop star Lizzo took matters into her own hands. The “Truth Hurts” singer made a case for herself as Ursula by posting a video of herself singing the Disney villain’s signature tune “Poor Unfortunate Souls” made up as the character. While she got an audition with the House of Mouse, things didn’t end up working out as Melissa McCarthy scored the role as the voluptuous sea witch, but the two women have since shared a sweet exchange.
MUSIC
iWATCHmovies

Three International TV Shows On Netflix

*the below content is the author's own opinion and now a sponsored advertisement or affiliate content. 3 International TV shows for horror fans, zombie fanatics, and psycho killer thrillers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy