Max Verstappen has given his backing to former Formula One race director Michael Masi, saying it was “unfair” that he was sacked from his role and suggesting he needed better support from the people who appointed him in the first place.The Red Bull racer was the direct beneficiary of Masi’s final notable decision, when he opted to unlap only the cars between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton before the final race of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of the 2021 season.Verstappen then surged past Hamilton to claim the race and win the title in the process, setting into...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO