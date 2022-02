I am Doug Stevens AKA Dougifresh through most of my friends! I work as a subcontractor doing lawn care, landscaping, concrete, house cleanouts, demos, and yard cleanups!. I fell in love with hard rock because of the collaboration of double bass punch combined with sick bass chords and awesome guitar riffs with lyrics that make you wanna bang your head and Haup around!! I got into rock through my brother Wonkzilla as most of you know him! We would listen to Metallica, Anthrax, and Slayer to name a few on cassette!

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO