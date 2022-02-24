ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Grohl recalls first meeting with Mark Lanegan: “There was nobody like him”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Grohl has shared a tribute to late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, who passed away earlier this week at age 57. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Independent, the Foo Fighters leader recalls when he first met Lanegan. He had just joined Nirvana, which was about to explode...

