Dave Grohl recalls first meeting with Mark Lanegan: “There was nobody like him”

It’s impossible to talk about the legacy of Mark Lanegan without talking about his band Screaming Trees. The Seattle group predated the city’s early-’90s grunge explosion by a good half-decade but were still in a good position to benefit from it, however briefly, by landing a coveted spot on the era-defining Singles soundtrack. For many of the million-plus people who bought that record in the months after its 1992 release, the Mark Lanegan story begins and ends with the Trees’ contribution, a roiling rocker called “Nearly Lost You.” But the amazing thing about Lanegan was how, with each passing year, the singer made that commercial milestone seem more and more like a footnote in a journey that saw him outlast grunge and outlive his more famous friends in the scene to become one of rock’s most venerable vagabonds.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO