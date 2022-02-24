ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe to spend $1.2M to repave 6th Street

By Catherine Dominguez
 1 day ago
Workers repaved portions of the downtown Conroe area along South San Jacinto Street in 2020. After a lengthy discussion Wednesday on awarding a contract to a local company for the $1.2 million rehabilitation of north 6th Street in Conroe, the council ultimately agreed to contract with a College Station-based firm. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

After a lengthy discussion Wednesday on awarding a contract to a local company for the $1.2 million rehabilitation of north 6th Street in Conroe, the council ultimately agreed to contract with a College Station-based firm.

Tommy Woolley, director of capital projects and transportation, presented the project to the council during a workshop meeting Wednesday. The project is the resurfacing of about 16,000 feet of 6th Street including the repair of about 1,200 feet of curb and gutter.

Woolley said after evaluating the seven bids, the staff recommended awarding the contract to College Station-based Larry Young Paving Inc. for $1.25 million.

However, Councilman Duke Coon asked why the staff decided not to go with local company Vulcan Construction.

“Was it the completion date that you were concerned about? They came in awfully close,” Coon said, noting the company has been in Conroe for more than 75 years.

According to information from the city, Larry Young Paving submitted a bid of $1,257,772.05 and Vulcan Construction submitted the low bid of $1,260,620.35. Larry Young Paving included a competition date of 120 with Vulcan Construction citing competition in 180 days.

Woolley explained there are numerous factors considered when evaluating the bids including price, completion date and previous history with the city. He also noted the city can award contracts to the best bidder, not just the lowest.

Councilman Todd Yancy noted it was likely Larry Young Paving would purchase material for the project from Vulcan Construction resulting in the local company still making money on the job.

During the council’s regular meeting Thursday, with no further discussion, the bid was awarded to Larry Young Paving.

In other business:

Waterline rehab: The council awarded a $95,760 contract to Geoceience Engineering & Testing Inc. for the rehabilitation of water lines in the Rivershire and Gadstell street area. Woolley noted the staff negotiated the project to the bid amount from $122,010.

Police equipment: After approving the purchase of 14 Chevrolet Tahoes in the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget, the council approved the purchase equipment for the new vehicles for $148,664 to Dana Safety Supply.

cdominguez@hcnonline.com

Montgomery County, TX
