Conroe, TX

Conroe Art League to announce 2022 competition winners March 5

By Sondra Hernandez
 1 day ago
The winners of the 2022 CAL International competition will be announced at an Artists Reception from 6 to 8 p.m. March 5 at the CAL Gallery at the Madeley. The public is invited to attend the reception. (Image courtesy the Conroe Art League)

For the first time, the Conroe Art League opened up its CAL National art competition to the world — and the world responded.

Artists from the countries of Indonesia, Japan, Canada and South Korea entered the annual competition in the first run of expanding the competition to international contestants. The winners will be named at the 2022 CAL International Artists Reception from 6 to 8 p.m. March 5 at the CAL Gallery at the Madeley. The public is invited to attend the reception. The winners will be announced around 6:30 p.m.

Artists, both locally, statewide, nationally and internationally, were invited to enter original 2D and 3D artwork in this juried competition, and $5,500 total will be awarded to the winners.

The show launched in 2015 as the project of Conroe Art League artists Al Heilman and Ed Gorman and according to Conroe Art League president Ken Roy the show continues to grow each year.

The 2022 contest which took entries in November and December received 558 entries from 29 states and four countries.

Roy said the entries represent high-quality art with lots of variety.

“It’s a well-balanced show,” he said. He described the concept as an open show with open categories this year. Prizes will be given for first through fourth place with the first-place winner being the winner of the competition. First-place carries a prize of $2,500.

Competition judge Megan Olivia Ebel, multi-media artist, gallery director and appraiser, has selected from entered artworks those eligible to exhibit in the March show and to be eligible for awards. She has narrowed the entries to 62 finalists and she’ll be viewing the entries again this next week before the announcing the winners on March 5.

Following the artists reception, the artwork will be displayed in the CAL Gallery at the Madeley through April 1 and the public is welcome to view the exhibit from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Roy added there’s value in being able to say the Conroe Art League has an international show that is bringing in entries from outside the country.

It was Roy’s hope in the planning stages of the show that one of the international contestants would visit Conroe and discover Conroe and its historic district. His hope has come to fruition.

Approximately 20 artists — several from other states — have given an RSVP that they will be attending the reception. The attendees include a young man from Indonesia and his father who will travel to Conroe next week and spend a few days here prior to the artists reception.

“We’re very happy and proud to promote the city of Conroe and what I’ve come to call Historic Downtown Conroe,” he said. “I think this is going to do a lot for getting people into the gallery and into downtown.”

Following the announcement of the winners, information on the winners will be published on the Conroe Art League’s website and social media platforms. A digital flipbook of the 2021 winners is currently on the Conroe Art League website at https://www.conroeartleague.com/ . A digital flipbook of the 2022 winners will be posted on the site after the announcement as well.

Visit https://www.conroeartleague.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/conroeartleague for more about the Conroe Art League.

shernandez@hcnonline.com

Conroe Parks and Recreation activities

Fresh Fridays at OJ Program Runs: March 4 Contact: Elizabeth Anderson Phone: 936-522-3960 Email: eanderson@cityofconroe.org Don't forget to check out Fresh Fridays at OJ- March Madness. Children ages 6-13 can join us at the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center (100 Park Pl) on March 4 from 7-11 p.m. for fun with interactive staff and organized activities. Parents can enjoy an evening out while we provide a secure and fun environment for the kids. Participants are encouraged to dress up representing their favorite basketball team. Cost is only $6 for residents and $8 for nonresidents. With...
CONROE, TX
Rotary service projects are in full swing at Conroe, Lake Conroe groups

The January "no news" cycle has certainly ended and Rotarians are once again rockin' their projects and rollin' up their sleeves to serve the community. The Rotary Club of Conroe literally rolled up those sleeves to decorate and stuff bags for Meals on Wheels last week. The tables in the meeting room at Honor Cafe were overflowing with snack items and wholesome goodies for the seniors of our community. And wait! Are those our guys Chris Sadler and Ron Saikowski wielding the colored pens and drawing pretty pictures on the snack bags? I do believe it is! Just goes...
CONROE, TX
Montgomery County, TX
