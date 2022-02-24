ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

New ‘Lockerbie’ TV drama revisits Pan Am Flight 103 bombing that killed 35 Syracuse University students

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
 1 day ago
A new TV show will revisit the Lockerbie bombing as a drama. On Wednesday, Sky and Peacock announced “Lockerbie,” a new miniseries based on the Pan Am Flight 103 air disaster that left 35 Syracuse University students dead in 1988. The five-part series will be written and executive produced by Oscar-nominated...

The Press

‘Lockerbie’: Peacock Drama Series to Focus on Parents’ Search for Justice After Bombing

Peacock and Britain’s Sky TV are teaming up for a new mini-series dramatizing the events of Lockerbie, the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. The show will follow the search for justice made by Dr. Jim Swire and his wife Jane who lost their daughter, Flora, in the disaster. A five-part event, the series is being written by Academy Award-nominated talents, Jim Sheridan and Kirsten Sheridan (above).
Education
Syracuse.com

