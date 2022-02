The decision to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the Italian Open has prompted “dozens of emails every day” from parents unhappy at supposed double standards.A government official last week suggested that Djokovic would be permitted to play on the clay courts in Rome in May despite his unvaccinated status.The country’s cabinet undersecretary for sports, Valentina Vezzali, explained that as tennis is “an outdoor sport” and no vaccine mandate is expected to be in place in May, the 20-time Grand Slam champion would be able to compete - even if is not allowed to enter a hotel or a restaurant...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO