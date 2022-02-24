ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Apache helicopters arrive in Latvia

By Janis Laizans
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLIELVARDE, Latvia (Reuters) - About 20 U.S. Apache military attack helicopters landed at Lielvarde military airfield in Latvia on Thursday, hours after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. The...

Comments / 87

Texas Dad
21h ago

I wonder how much effort the rest of Europe is putting up in the face of this invasion, seems like the U.S. is sending the most troops, weapons, and money than anyone else. But it seems to me the Europe has the most to lose.

merican pie
1d ago

The Russians must want some of them. They’ll get left behind like the $80 billion Joe left in Afghanistan

Benjamin May
1d ago

They need to head about 150 miles south and give a hand to the Ukraine.

