U.S. Apache helicopters arrive in Latvia
LIELVARDE, Latvia (Reuters) - About 20 U.S. Apache military attack helicopters landed at Lielvarde military airfield in Latvia on Thursday, hours after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. The...www.aol.com
LIELVARDE, Latvia (Reuters) - About 20 U.S. Apache military attack helicopters landed at Lielvarde military airfield in Latvia on Thursday, hours after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. The...www.aol.com
I wonder how much effort the rest of Europe is putting up in the face of this invasion, seems like the U.S. is sending the most troops, weapons, and money than anyone else. But it seems to me the Europe has the most to lose.
The Russians must want some of them. They’ll get left behind like the $80 billion Joe left in Afghanistan
They need to head about 150 miles south and give a hand to the Ukraine.
Comments / 87