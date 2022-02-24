ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Avian influenza detected in Indiana turkeys by Mario Villarino

 1 day ago
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Indiana, a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Virginia, in...

Preventative Maintenance

A few years ago country singer Ronny Millsap sang, “Keep the home fires burning.” Not too long ago temperatures approached and reached zero in Texas and snow covered everything. In the past when we lost electric power in winter storms we relied heavily on our gas fireplaces and logs. Then you see the gas man out in his truck in the neighborhood monitoring gas pressure. Low pressure could mean no gas, hence no fire. Not good. At least in Texas things usually straighten up pretty quickly. Summers, not so much.
Canning Foods Safely at Home by Johanna Hicks

Vegetable gardening is just around the corner. Many people have a green thumb, which means a bumper crop of produce! Canning foods at home can be a fun way to preserve an abundant harvest from your garden. However, if done incorrectly, home-canned foods can cause serious, even fatal, foodborne illness. Make sure the foods you preserve at home are safe for you and your family by following these recommendations:
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 2/11

Today I noticed our first few dandelions, as well as a few other weeds, popping up in the yard. Although they are not welcome sights to those who love a picture-perfect yard, they are a welcome sign for me as they mean spring can’t be far behind. Last week...
CHRISTUS partners with NETX Public Health District to provide Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs partners with NETX Public Health District to provide Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations again this week. Sulphur Springs, Texas, February 7, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs will be partnering with Northeast Texas Public Health District to provide COVID vaccinations for children ages 5 through 11. The vaccine clinic will be held in the MMU tent located in the parking lot north of the hospital (between Dr. Arnecke and Podiatry offices) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. during the week of February 7. The second vaccine in the series will be available 4 weeks later during the week of March 7 at the same time from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Adult vaccinations, both Moderna and Pfizer, will also be offered during the same time and location of the pediatric vaccinations. There is no cost to receive the vaccine and no appointment required. Please note, the hospital will still offer the weekly adult COVID vaccine clinic on Friday from 9-11am, but if a child needs a vaccine, the attending adult will have the opportunity to receive one at the MMU tent location.
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area.

