Click here to read the full article. The Supreme Court weighed in on the long-running copyright battle between H&M and the design firm Unicolors Thursday, deciding against the Swedish retailer. The 6-3 decision reversed a 2020 ruling that concluded Unicolors included inaccurate information “with knowledge that it was inaccurate” in its application for the copyright it originally sued H&M under in April 2016. Under that prior judgement, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit had itself reversed a 2017 district court decision that was in Unicolors’ favor and which had awarded the firm nearly $850,000. The decision—authored by Justice Stephen...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO