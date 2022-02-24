County’s COVID numbers continue to decline

The COVID-19 case rate in San Joaquin County, as well as the test positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.

San Joaquin County Public Health Services on Wednesday reported that the new case rate was 32 per 100,000 residents, a significant decline from the 51 per 100,000 reported on Feb. 16.

In addition, the test positivity rate dropped from 10.6% to 7%, and hospitalizations were down to 117 from 183 reported last Wednesday.

There have now been 164,841 total COVID-19 cases and 2,039 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. Those are increases of 1,474 and 10 since last Wednesday, respectively.

In Lodi, there have been 13,985 cases and 227 deaths, with 66 new cases reported since Monday.

The 95220 ZIP Code, which includes Acampo, has seen 1,187 cases and 17 deaths, with seven new cases reported since Monday, and the 95227 ZIP Code, which includes Clements, has seen 120 cases and one death. One case was reported between Monday and Wednesday.

In the 95258 ZIP Code that includes Woodbridge, there have been 816 cases and 10 deaths, with four new cases reported since Monday.

In the Lockeford area, which includes the 95240 and 96237 ZIP Codes, there have been 2,350 cases and 34 deaths, with 13 new cases reported between Monday and Wednesday.

County Public Health reported that 62.5% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated, while 12.8% are partially vaccinated.

In Lodi, 72.1% are fully vaccinated and 14.2% are partially vaccinated, while 15.5% of the population in unincorporated areas are fully vaccinated and 3.1% are partially vaccinated.

Among the county’s seven incorporated cities, Lodi has the second lowest full vaccination rate and third lowest partially vaccinated rate.

There have been 276,955 cases and 2,897 deaths in Sacramento County, and in Galt, there have been 6,797 cases and 74 deaths.

Sacramento County Public Health reports that 64.7% of its eligible population is 64.7%, and 70.1% are partially vaccinated. In Galt, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated. Partial vaccination percentages are not available for Sacramento County.