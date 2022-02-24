ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears accuses business managers of ‘trying to kill’ her and threatens legal action: ‘I remember all of it’

By Daniel Neira
 1 day ago

Britney Spears is speaking up! The singer is accusing her former business managers Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group’s Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill of “trying to kill” her. Threatening to pursue legal action after suffering mental and physical trauma.

The iconic pop star says she is ready to sue the company, detailing her first encounter in 2008 with Taylor, who is chief executive officer, and Greenhill, who is company director, before she was involuntarily placed under the controversial conservatorship that same year.

Britney took to Instagram to explain what happened, revealing that just “a week before they sent me away to that f—king place, TRI STAR invited me to their offices,” adding that they were trying to make her feel “special.”

Jamie Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears and Lou Taylor

“I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill ... they said, ‘Britney, look at your picture on the wall!’ With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! They sucked up to me and ‘made me feel special’ ... RIGHT .... Ha those same b—ches killed me a week later !!!!”

She also declared that her father Jamie Spears “worshiped” Taylor and Greenhill, and would have done anything “they asked of him,” stating that they were “trying to kill” her.

“I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do ... but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!! Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!! I lived through all of if and I remember all of it !!!!,” Britney wrote, declaring that she “will sue the s—t out of Tri Star,” as they got away “with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!” she concluded.

Patti Purr
1d ago

I so believe this because they were all trying to control her person her asserts her everything. Just be careful with the combo of the book and law suit at the same time. You’ve been locked up by these animals for so long you want to get everything out and that’s great but please take it slow and do it smart!!! Your going to be ok Britney you hear me you are going to be ok!!!! 🙏🥰😇 Just make a list.

Patrick Zim
10h ago

Unfortunately that money is long gone. Even if her family and people made money off of her with books and whatnot, it won't amount to much in the way of her recovering the cash. It's sad but she'll haven't go back to work full time to recoup rhe money that everyone ripped off from her.

Ryan L
1d ago

Shes gonna be dating Kanye by the time the derailment ends

