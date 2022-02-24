Local groups offering girls-only hockey skate

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira College Women’s Hockey Team and Corning Youth Hockey announced that a ‘Girls Skate’ will take place today, February 24, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the Murray Athletic Center Ice Dome.

The hockey state is designed for girls only, with the purpose to provide local youth the opportunity to skate with women who have made it to the Collegiate Hockey level.

The Corning Youth Hockey Association states “While the boys and girls skate together, the girls, at times, feel outnumbered. As youth hockey in the region continues to grow, this opportunity gives the girls who skate to get hockey pointers from the Women’s College Hockey skaters and gain confidence on the ice.”

Youth Hockey Girls ages 7 -17 will be in attendance.

