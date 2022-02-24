ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Lara Flynn Boyle Spotted on Rare Public Outing

By Elyse Dupre
E! News
E! News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering what Lara Flynn Boyle has been up to these days?. Well, on Feb. 23, the 51-year-old actress was spotted at the star-studded restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif., rocking a fringe jacket, black turtleneck and pair of blue jeans. The public sighting marked a rare one for Boyle....

www.eonline.com

Comments / 68

Mr My Two Cents
21h ago

Hollywood ruined her, then she ruined her face. Too bad. She was gorgeous naturally.

Reply(3)
27
Jennifer Zimmerman
10h ago

Omg go back home your scary! Why do these beautiful people ruin themselves with horrible plastic surgery!

Reply
9
Linda LeGrand
2h ago

There are two famous plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA that are featured on a TV show called Botched with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nasif. They repair the damage of other plastic surgeries gone bad. Their work is brilliant.She could contact them and work out a deal to do a before and after surgery on the air or right after. Just a thought.

Reply
2
