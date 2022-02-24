ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Bill To Post Wyoming Lawmaker Voting Records On Website

By Doug Randall
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 1 day ago
A bill that would call for the voting records of members of the Wyoming Legislature to be posted on the legislative website is being proposed. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Tom James [R-Sweetwater County]....

Casper, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

