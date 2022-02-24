ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Local COVID trend continues

q101online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. – Similar COVID numbers today in the valley compared to Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health is reporting no...

q101online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#River City#Harrisonburg
13News Now

VDH leaders scale back COVID-19 response in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The COVID-19 clinic at Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News is closing. Health leaders say it’s because they aren’t seeing a large turnout. Health leaders said as more people are fully vaccinated and the vaccine is widely available, demand has decreased. Since opening, 16,500 shots have been administered.
Action News Jax

New CDC mask guidelines set to impact Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — About 70% of Americans are not required to wear masks indoors anymore. The CDC changed its mask guidelines today to recommend 70% of America can safely go inside without wearing a mask. “So, I’m happy to see this because we are making decisions for our population-based...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

COVID-19 cases continue to trend down, Northeast Florida health leaders say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The message from health leaders in Northeast Florida on Friday: COVID-19 cases continue to trend down. “Largely, Northeast Florida is over the omicron wave. We continue to see lessening cases, lessening hospitalizations, and we’re moving into the tail end hopefully of this pandemic,” said Chad Neilsen, UF Health Jacksonville director of accreditation and infection prevention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSAZ

COVID-19 Ky. | Cases continued on downward trend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – New COVID cases continue on a downward trend throughout Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. Still, the governor said deaths remain high and Monday’s positivity rate – at 17.93% -- is still escalated. Beshear announced the following numbers during the last three days:
KENTUCKY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 5 COVID deaths, 938 cases as omicron wave continues downward trend

New Jersey reported another 5 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 938 confirmed cases, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard Sunday afternoon. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive coronavirus tests dropped to 1,585, down 9% from a week ago and 87% from a month ago, as the recent spike driven by the omicron variant continues on a downward trend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTAR.com

4 Arizona counties safe from COVID without masks, according to new CDC system

PHOENIX – It’s now safe for healthy Arizonans in four counties, including Maricopa, to stop wearing face masks in public indoor spaces, according to federal COVID-19 guidelines released Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing...
PHOENIX, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

US Gun Sales Collapsed Last Month

Gun violence has become a regular part of the headline news the past year. Murders in American cities spiked in 2021, particularly in large cities, with guns involved in most of these. And already, there have been 6,274 gun deaths across the country so far in 2022 (as of Feb. 23), according to the Gun […]
POLITICS
MedicalXpress

People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
EDUCATION
Medical News Today

Weight-loss shot may reduce obesity, overweight

Obesity and overweight are widespread globally and increase the risk of many health conditions. A new injectable treatment, semaglutide, has just been recommended for use in the United Kingdom. In a study, those on the treatment lost, on average, almost 15% of their body mass. The injections could help those...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy