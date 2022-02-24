ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Research: Strong Winter, Summer Warming in MN by 2100

By Jim Maurice
 1 day ago
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's winters are warming faster than nearly any other state in the contiguous United States. That is according to a new study released Thursday by researchers from the University of Minnesota. Projections...

Frederick Jones, the Minnesotan Responsible for Year Round Fruits and Veggies

Frederick McKinley Jones and drafting team, c.1960. Image is from the Frederick Jones papers (1910–[196-]), Manuscripts Collection, Minnesota Historical Society, St. Paul. - Click for link[/caption]The man hasn't been with us since February 21, 1961...but his innovations are because he revolutionized the food industry. From fixing cars to saving lives on the battlefield, Frederick McKinley Jones is a true Legendary Minnesotan.
Tuna On Pizza?!? This Isn’t Really a Minnesota Thing, Is It?

I just ran across a survey that says the favorite topping Minnesotans like on their pizza is something that shouldn't really even BE on a pizza in the first place. National Pizza Day was back on February 9th, but thanks to a comment one of my friends just made on my socials, I happened to notice this survey about which pizza topping was the favorite in each state.
10 of the Best Vacation Lakes and Lake Areas in Minnesota

A Canadian eager to escape south for a long weekend with friends turned to the Minnesota thread of Reddit to ask for recommendations of great vacation lakes. "Now that cross-border travel is in a better place, some friends and I were thinking of heading down from Canada to rent a cabin or lake house somewhere north of Minneapolis for a long weekend," said Reddit user u/Vantis1. "I’m not very familiar with the area, and don’t know much about what are the best lakes we should be looking at. Would love something that’s ideally within driving distance to a townsite, golf nearby and maybe a place for boat rentals. Any advice?"
Snowfall Totals in Central Minnesota from Monday

UNDATED -- Central Minnesota saw the most snow from Monday's first wave of snow. Some of the top snow totals according to the National Weather Service:. Here in the St. Cloud metro area, the National Weather Service says Waite Park officially had 1.3 inches of snow. St. Cloud has officially...
Snow Ending But Road Conditions Remain Challenging

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly in the 1-2 inch range, but the icy mix that preceded the snow has left roads throughout the region in bad shape. As of midafternoon, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is still describing sections of Highway...
Clearing Snow the Wrong Way Could Get You Fined in Rochester

It's true you have only 24 hours to get those sidewalks shoveled and cleared in Rochester, but did you know there's another way you could face a fine when removing snow too?. While we haven't seen a lot of snow this season in southeast Minnesota, we did just get some Tuesday (Feb 22) and there could be more on the way Thursday (Feb 24), so it's a good time to review all the rules and ordinances that pertain to snow removal here in Rochester. And, there aren't too many of them, really-- and they're all pretty much common sense.
Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois

Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
Mixed Bag of Precipitation in Southeast Minnesota Starts Monday Afternoon

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - After a tease of spring Sunday, a mixed bag of precipitation is expected to hit the Rochester area Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in the Rochester area starting at Noon Monday going through 6 pm Tuesday. The region is forecasted to see freezing drizzle and snow over the next two days.
