Research: Strong Winter, Summer Warming in MN by 2100

It's true you have only 24 hours to get those sidewalks shoveled and cleared in Rochester, but did you know there's another way you could face a fine when removing snow too?. While we haven't seen a lot of snow this season in southeast Minnesota, we did just get some Tuesday (Feb 22) and there could be more on the way Thursday (Feb 24), so it's a good time to review all the rules and ordinances that pertain to snow removal here in Rochester. And, there aren't too many of them, really-- and they're all pretty much common sense.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO