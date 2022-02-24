Research: Strong Winter, Summer Warming in MN by 2100
By Jim Maurice
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's winters are warming faster than nearly any other state in the contiguous United States. That is according to a new study released Thursday by researchers from the University of Minnesota. Projections...
Frederick McKinley Jones and drafting team, c.1960. Image is from the Frederick Jones papers (1910–[196-]), Manuscripts Collection, Minnesota Historical Society, St. Paul. - Click for link[/caption]The man hasn't been with us since February 21, 1961...but his innovations are because he revolutionized the food industry. From fixing cars to saving lives on the battlefield, Frederick McKinley Jones is a true Legendary Minnesotan.
Curt St. Joh, from Quick Country, just put up this story about the epic snowstorm three years ago today here in SE Minnesota. The story has everything, except the funniest video from that storm. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the blizzard was intense:. The storm produced...
Thursday, July 29th, 2021 is the date the new Kwik Trip near Century High School opened its doors. The new store, at 2170 Wheelock Drive NE replaced the older Kwik Trip directly across from Century High School, which has been vacant since, waiting for a buyer. Well, that buyer has arrived.
I don't know about you, but I'm over winter. I'm ready to get outside this spring and summer. Unfortunately, we're going to get some more snow today and if you believe the Farmer's Almanac we could be in for a messy March. The Farmer's Almanac's spring forecast calls for "backward...
Imagine this. You're walking alone in a state park when suddenly a woman appears, speaks to you then vanishes. This happened to a veteran in Illinois many years ago and this is his story. I saw this tale shared on the Illinois sub-Reddit. It's the harrowing encounter that was told...
The USDA announced a recall of beef sticks in Minnesota and beyond, due to a health hazard situation where there's a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. That's right out of the USDA's mouth, or keyboard, really. Frickenschmidt Foods, a Lockwood, Mo. company, is...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic today announced a number of major building projects in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The total cost of the projects is close to $800 million and nearly half of the total involves investments to the Mayo Clinic Health System facilities in Mankato and La Crosse.
A listener recently left a voicemail asking, "Was Rochester's Kahler Hotel also a hospital?" The topic had been discussed on Spotted In Rochester and no firm conclusion had been reached. So what's the fact check say, Jack!?. Was the Kahler Hotel A Hospital for Mayo Clinic?. The short answer is...
I just ran across a survey that says the favorite topping Minnesotans like on their pizza is something that shouldn't really even BE on a pizza in the first place. National Pizza Day was back on February 9th, but thanks to a comment one of my friends just made on my socials, I happened to notice this survey about which pizza topping was the favorite in each state.
A Canadian eager to escape south for a long weekend with friends turned to the Minnesota thread of Reddit to ask for recommendations of great vacation lakes. "Now that cross-border travel is in a better place, some friends and I were thinking of heading down from Canada to rent a cabin or lake house somewhere north of Minneapolis for a long weekend," said Reddit user u/Vantis1. "I’m not very familiar with the area, and don’t know much about what are the best lakes we should be looking at. Would love something that’s ideally within driving distance to a townsite, golf nearby and maybe a place for boat rentals. Any advice?"
UNDATED -- Central Minnesota saw the most snow from Monday's first wave of snow. Some of the top snow totals according to the National Weather Service:. Here in the St. Cloud metro area, the National Weather Service says Waite Park officially had 1.3 inches of snow. St. Cloud has officially...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly in the 1-2 inch range, but the icy mix that preceded the snow has left roads throughout the region in bad shape. As of midafternoon, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is still describing sections of Highway...
Of all the states in America, I guess I never considered Wisconsin would be called one of the least friendly in the entire country. I also didn't think it would receive a lower rank than Illinois. Overall, Illinois is "OK to good" in the completely made-up Sweet Lenny scale of...
The Enfield Horror has been nightmare fuel of the southern Illinois woods for decades. The first reports of this unknown creature began on April 25th, 1973 near the village of Enfield, southeast of McLeansboro. It wasn't a sasquatch or a deranged gorilla but the descriptions are equally if not more...
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
It's true you have only 24 hours to get those sidewalks shoveled and cleared in Rochester, but did you know there's another way you could face a fine when removing snow too?. While we haven't seen a lot of snow this season in southeast Minnesota, we did just get some Tuesday (Feb 22) and there could be more on the way Thursday (Feb 24), so it's a good time to review all the rules and ordinances that pertain to snow removal here in Rochester. And, there aren't too many of them, really-- and they're all pretty much common sense.
Let's face it, some states are better behaved than other states. However, if you've been thinking of Illinois as some sort of bastion of righteousness, you're wrong...and more than likely new around here. If you're more of the Billy Joel type who'd "rather laugh with the sinners than cry with...
Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - After a tease of spring Sunday, a mixed bag of precipitation is expected to hit the Rochester area Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in the Rochester area starting at Noon Monday going through 6 pm Tuesday. The region is forecasted to see freezing drizzle and snow over the next two days.
Wisconsin is full of more than just fireworks, cheese, and New Glarus beer. America's dairyland is spectacular when it comes to nature and this proves it even more. One of the many examples of Wisconsin's beauty is a natural landmark in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, Cave of the Mounds. Here are...
