Marshall has made it known it wants out of Conference USA. To do so in the time it desires, Marshall filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Cabell County Circuit Court seeking relief via a declaratory judgment and injunctions against Conference USA. The suit goes on to say that as a West Virginia state school, Marshall is eligible for sovereign immunity and is not subject to the arbitration bylaw in C-USA.

CABELL COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO