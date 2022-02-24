ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-State officials preparing for snow and ice overnight

By CBSNewYork Team
 1 day ago

Tri-State officials preparing for snow and ice overnight 01:27


NEW YORK -- Every county in New York will soon be under a winter storm warning, watch or advisory .

Gov. Kathy Hochul said crews were already treating roads Thursday, but people should prepare for a messy Friday morning commute.

Gov. Hochul gives update on Ukraine, COVID and storm preps 25:30

"Just because you go to bed and it looks like spring outside, when you wake up, it's going to be a very different world," the governor said. "Our advice is when you wake up, if you can work remotely, if you can stay off the roads, that allows us to keep the roads clear. If you must drive, please take it slow and easy."

The Department of Transportation said resources are in place to tackle the snow and ice across the state. Additionally, 5,500 utility workers are ready to handle any potential outages.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy held a virtual briefing about weather preparations. He said crews will be out brining and salting roads Thursday.

"Extreme caution will be the watch words for tonight -- really the wee hours of the morning into tomorrow -- particularly tomorrow morning's commute," he said. "If you have the ability to work later than usual or work from home, that's probably a good time to exercise that option."

The governor said there is no state of emergency at this point, but officials will update the advisories based on the conditions. He also said they will be monitoring the power situation to ensure providers are prepared for outages.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

