ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roy Keane urges Man Utd to chase Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone to replace Ralf Rangnick in shock summer swoop

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UokiO_0eO3RLRX00

MANCHESTER UNITED should go and get Diego Simeone at all costs, according to former captain Roy Keane.

Ralf Rangnick's side snuck out of Madrid with a 1-1 draw against Simeone's Atletico on Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZQPJ_0eO3RLRX00
Diego Simeone is 'the right kind of character' to lead Man Utd, says Keane Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pzj3s_0eO3RLRX00
The former club captain says that they should 'go and get' the Atletico Madrid boss Credit: PA

But Keane believes that 51-year-old Argentine boss has the 'character' to lead the Red Devils next season.

Speaking to The Mirror and said: "Simeone, he’s the right kind of character.

"He’s having a difficult spell with Atletico. His race has maybe run with them.

"Simone, go and get him, he’s a big character.

"He’s done great things. He’s a great character, a big personality.

"He doesn’t mess around with players."

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON ANY SPORTING EVENT TODAY

Anthony Elanga saved United's blushes with an equaliser in the first leg of the last-16 clash between the two clubs.

But his side were unconvincing on the night with the Spanish side dominating.

And Keane reckons his old side need to be more ruthless on and off the pitch.

The 50-year-old Irishman exclaimed: "You go and get the manager you want.

"You should go and get the right manager you think is right for your club.

"Never mind making excuses saying he’s not available for two years.

"You pay fortunes for players, so why not a manager?

"I don’t care who's under contract. If you think he’s the right manager for Manchester United, well you go and get him.

"It can soon change. I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, there’s still good things going on at United, but they’ve got to get the manager.

"If the manager is not right, then the rest will just fall apart."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTMdk_0eO3RLRX00

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Jose Mourinho ‘faces three-game ban after accusing referee of being a Juventus SPY’ in meltdown against Verona

ROMA boss Jose Mourinho could be banned for up to three games after reportedly accusing a top-flight referee of working against his side on behalf of rivals Juventus. Italian daily newspaper La Stampa reports that during Roma's Serie A clash with Verona on Saturday, Mourinho shouted at official Luca Pairetto: "They sent you here on purpose, Juventus sent you."
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Manchester United#Argentine#The Red Devils#Spanish#Irishman
The US Sun

Who are Sally Kellerman’s children?

SALLY Kellerman was an American actress and singer for over 60 years. Kellerman is most known for her role as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the hit film M*A*S*H. Kellerman had three children, Claire, Hannah, and Jack. All of Kellerman's children are adopted. Claire Kellerman. Claire is Kellerman's niece.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Who is Dagen McDowell’s husband Jonas Max Ferris?

FOX Networks personalities Dagen McDowell and Jonas Max Ferris have great chemistry on- and off-screen. The financial experts met in the Fox News studios in 2001 and tied the knot years later. Who is Jonas Max Ferris?. Jonas Max Ferris, 50, was born in Southfield, Massachusetts. He is an economic...
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

‘He’ll be captain until end of season’ – Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick slams Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo rift rumours

RALF RANGNICK rubbished suggestions as 'nonsense' that he has held talks over sacking Harry Maguire as captain and giving the armband to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United interim manager also insisted that the atmosphere within the dressing room described is anything but toxic. Maguire took to social media to blast...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy