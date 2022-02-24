ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Kannou Shousetsuka

Gamespot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Kannou...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli Threw His Emmy in the Trash

Though his career started before his appearance on the hit HBO series, actor Michael Imperioli is best known for his role of Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. Across the six seasons of the show, Imperioli was nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards for his role, nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nods in 2001, '03, '06, and '07, and winning the award in 2004, the same year that his on-screen partner Drea de Matteo won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. Speaking in a new interview, Imperioli told the tale of the night he won and how his Emmy ended up in the trash (spoiler, it got out of the trash).
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots
Polygon

When does Destiny 2: The Witch Queen go live?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is nearly here, and it’s bringing some major changes to Destiny 2, like a new weapon type, crafting, the biggest campaign we’ve seen in years, Void 3.0, and more. The official release date for the new expansion in Feb. 22, but exactly when can you jump in to give Savathun a beatdown on Tuesday?
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

The best sci-fi and space games for Android and iOS

While space games and those steeped in science-fiction tend to fare best on consoles and PC, quite a few sci-fi games reach the mobile market as well. However, given the shovelware that clutters Apple's and Google's app stores, it might be hard to figure out what sci-fi games are worth your time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

NieR: Automata Is Getting Its Own Anime

It seems all the rumors were true, NeiR fans. After reports surfaced earlier this year, the team behind NeiR has confirmed its plans to transition the IP into the world of anime. It has been confirmed that NeiR: Automata is getting its own anime, and we've been given a small taste of what the series will look like.
COMICS
SVG

This Trippy JRPG Anime Adaptation Has Fans Going Wild

The "Nier" series has released some of the best RPGs for years now. With crazy storytelling that spans all types of media — including even stage plays — it's no wonder that RPG fans love the games. "Nier: Automata" was one of the best RPGs of 2017, and it proved to be a great entry to the series for people who weren't sure where to start (after all, the "Nier" games take place in the same universe as the "Drakengard" games). Now, five years after the highly beloved game was released, an anime adaptation was just announced.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

Fallout 76 Reveals 2022 Roadmap

Fallout 76's developers said not long ago that the game would soon get its content roadmap for this year, and this week, the creators delivered on that promise. A roadmap revealed on Monday planned out releases from now until the end of the year with different features and releases planned for each season of the year. In-game seasons will of course take place during these timeframes as well along with features both announced and totally new.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen gameplay 4k 60fps

Earlier this week the highly anticipated Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launched onto consoles and PC alongside the Season of the Risen. If you are interested in learning more about what you can expect from the new content check out the gameplay video embedded below. Before the launch of the new content Richard Barrick from Bungie took to the official Xbox website to reveal more details about what you can expect from the latest storyline.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Console Exclusive The Ascent Is Coming to PlayStation

The Ascent is coming to PlayStation consoles next month, developer Neon Giant announced this week. The game was first released back in July 2021 as a console exclusive on the Xbox systems but also was available through the PC platform. It's a cyberpunk, bullet-riddled shooter where players fight their way from the bottom of the industrial ladder to the upper ranks of the corporations that rule the land. It'll be playable on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on March 24th.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo TV Series Reveals New Spartan Characters

Halo fans looking forward to the Halo TV show coming to Paramount+ have already been able to see several of the memorable main characters who'll make appearances like Master Chief himself and Cortana, and this week, we got a look at some additional characters who'll be in the series. The social accounts for Halo revealed a better look at some Spartans who'll be present in the show with three of them and the actors and actresses portraying them each getting their own poster.
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

Cyberbunk 2077 VR Mod gameplay

Cyberbunk 2077 gamers looking forward to playing the game using the virtual reality mod currently under development by LukeRoss. Are sure to enjoy this quick 5 minute gameplay teaser trailer published by the skilled modder who has also created other VR mods for PC games such as GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and others. To learn more jump over to the RealVR Patreon page by following the link below.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Camera World

Let there be light – painting stop-motion animations by Dariustwin

Darren Pearson, aka Dariustwin, is a multi-talented photographer, light painter and animator based in the US. He creates spectacular stop-animations using a Night-Writer – a self-designed, purpose-made tool for creating colorful, drawings using light. These intricate short films are incredibly labor-intensive, often taking months or years to create, but Darren has created a style I’ve never seen before in photography.
VISUAL ART
GAMINGbible

'Pokémon MMO 3D' Is A Massive Unreal Engine RPG

It’s almost been an entire month now since Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released, if you can believe it. For the most part, I think it’s safe to say that most fans have been really happy with the game, which offered a welcome change to the gameplay formula we’ve all become so very used to over the last (almost) 26 years. In our review, our very own James Daly called it “the evolution fans have waited for”, and “a joy to delve into”.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Horizon Forbidden West walkthroughs, guides, and tips

Aloy’s campaign, collectibles, and our best tips and tricks. Horizon Forbidden West arrives on PS4 and PS5, crossing console generations and following Aloy and friends as they save the world (more or less). Polygon’s Horizon Forbidden West guides and walkthroughs are the kind of things that we wish we...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Mortal Kombat creative director drops a cryptic teaser for a new game

NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon has dropped a cryptic hint at what the developer is up to next. Having recently been inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' Hall of Fame, Boon spoke to Game Informer about what's next for the studio. Boon began by reflecting back on the last decade, in which NetherRealm has exclusively released Mortal Kombat and Injustice games, but now says the developer has actually broken that pattern.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (February 25-27)

What’s new to Netflix this weekend? For February 25-27, you’ll be getting a historical fiction based in Scandinavia. Check out the show below. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy