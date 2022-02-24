ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs sideline, sources say

By Juan Cisneros
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Sources tell WDAF’s Harold Kuntz, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to the team.

Bieniemy’s contract ended after the 2021 season and he interviewed for several vacant head coaching jobs around the NFL.

His name appeared in a lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores against the NFL for their process of hiring minority head coaches.

Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, helping the team to two consecutive Super Bowl appearance (LIV, LV) and winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2020.

Under Bieniemy, the Chiefs hosted four straight AFC Championships.

