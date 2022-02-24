Bravo: Emoni Jackson

While her character on The Brady Bunch was around children all of the time, Ann B. Davis never had any kids of her own — but there is certainly a reason for that. While we all know about the TV character Alice — the sassy, but caring maid on the iconic family sitcom — the spotlight was never shown on Ann herself and her personal life. However, she was as warm as she came across on screen when it came to dealing with her young costars, even if she didn’t have kids of her own. “She was a very nice woman, but had nothing to do with children, so the idea of Alice being so beloved by the characters of the ‘Brady Bunch’ was not reflective of her as a person,” Lloyd J. Schwartz — the son of Brady Bunch creator Sherwood Schwartz — explained.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO