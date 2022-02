ANN ARBOR, MI — An Ann Arbor neighborhood has officially shed its 1947 whites-only policy and those behind the effort are now hoping other neighborhoods do the same. Homeowners in the Hannah subdivision west of downtown, working with a group called Justice InDeed and the Civil Rights Litigation Initiative at the University of Michigan, filed documents at the Washtenaw County Register of Deeds Office on Thursday, Feb. 24, to repeal the racist covenants that have been on file for their properties for over 70 years.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO